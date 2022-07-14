Teresa Murphy née Fitzgerald of Mary Street, Glin, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15th 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at University Hospital Kerry. Teresa, adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is dearly missed by her heartbroken family, son John, daughter Siobhán, daughter-in-law Breda, Siobhán's partner Renzo, grandchildren Frieda, Edel and Séan, their partners Pa and Colleen, great grandson Rían, sisters-in-law Mary and Norah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"Forever in our Hearts"

Reposing at her home, 6 Mary Street, Glin, Co. Limerick V94 W7YA on Sunday July 17th from 6-9pm. Requiem Mass on Monday July 18th at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin