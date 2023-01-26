Advertisement

Teresa Mayock née Moriarty

Teresa Mayock (née Moriarty), Granafulla, Waterville and formerly of Rineen, Waterville.

Peacefully, on January 26th 2023, at St., Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening, January 27th, at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Finian's Church, Waterville, arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa will take place on Saturday, January 28th, at 2pm in St., Finian's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

