Teresa Mayock (née Moriarty), Granafulla, Waterville and formerly of Rineen, Waterville.
Peacefully, on January 26th 2023, at St., Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening, January 27th, at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Finian's Church, Waterville, arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa will take place on Saturday, January 28th, at 2pm in St., Finian's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:
Recommended
TD says Department of Finance needs to wake up to rental crisis realityJan 26, 2023 13:01
Alleged human trafficking victim tells court that Tralee men were violentJan 26, 2023 08:01
Planning granted for 43 apartments in KillarneyJan 26, 2023 09:01
Ballybunion to host Fleadh Cheoil ChiarraíJan 26, 2023 13:01
Asylum seeker protest held outside Kerry TD's officeJan 26, 2023 17:01