Teresa Lanigan née Laffan, Main Street, Miltown Malby, Co. Clare also Finchley, London and Tieraclea Park, Tarbert. Teresa passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at University Hospital Limerick on 28th October 2024.

Teresa, beloved wife of the late Eddie, and also predeceased by her parents Richard and Julia, brother Tom and sisters Margaret and Sr. Joan, M.S.H.R. Teresa will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family Eamonn, Liam, Therese, Seamus and Joan, sister Sr. Grace, M.S.H.R., grandchildren Luke, Nick, Olivia, Natasha and Harry, great grandchildren Orla, Oliver, Jude and Una, sisters in law Mary (Laffan) and Stacia (Clancy), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Clare and Kerry and also in the UK.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert tomorrow evening (Thursday Oct 31st) from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége will depart Tarbert, on Friday morning, on board the Shannon Dolphin to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Miltown Malbay, where the Requiem Mass for Teresa Lanigan née Laffan will be celebrated at 11am.

Interment to follow at Ballard Cemetery, Miltown Malbay.