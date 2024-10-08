Teresa Hanrahan (née Carmody), Kilbaha, Moyvane and late of Meen, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on October 8th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved mother of the late Bríd and sister of the late Pats and John. Teresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Jackie, daughters Mary, Bernadette, Geraldine, Anne Marie and Helen, sons Mike, John and Brian, grandchildren James, Niamh, Michael, Jack, Elisha, Meabh, Tadgh, Dermot, Keri-Ann, Rachel, Mary, Padraig, Jackie and Myles, great-grandchildren Ella-Marie, Seamie and Robbie, brother Mike, sisters Bernie Kearney and Helen O'Driscoll, daughters-in-law Maria and Siobhan, sons-in-law Dan Flavin, Dan Fox, Nicky, Mossie, Michael and Ronan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, October 10th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday afternoon at 12.45pm, with the Requiem Mass for Teresa being celebrated at 1.00pm, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com

House strictly private.