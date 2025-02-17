Teresa Dore née Murphy, Foildarrig, Duagh. Peacefully, on February 16th, 2025, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Geraldine, son-in-law Moss, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, February 18th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Teresa being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.
House strictly private, please.
