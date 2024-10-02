Teresa Dinner (née Kelly) of Castleview, Fenit, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 1st October 2024, beloved mother of Kerry, Gail and Glenn and sister of the late Bryan and Tucker and sister-in-law of the late Mossie. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Éadaoin, Seán, Sé, Owain, Zoe, Geoff, Robyn & David, great-grandchild Allie, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Emma, sister Sheila, brothers Padraig and Martin, sisters-in-law Mary, Ina and Gwen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (3rd October) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Old Churchill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Teresa’s chosen charity The Samaritans (www.samaritans.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.