Teresa Dinner (née Kelly) of Castleview, Fenit, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 1st October 2024, beloved mother of Kerry, Gail and Glenn and sister of the late Bryan and Tucker and sister-in-law of the late Mossie. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Éadaoin, Seán, Sé, Owain, Zoe, Geoff, Robyn & David, great-grandchild Allie, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Emma, sister Sheila, brothers Padraig and Martin, sisters-in-law Mary, Ina and Gwen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (3rd October) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Old Churchill Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Teresa’s chosen charity The Samaritans (www.samaritans.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry’s rate of Local Property Tax to remain at 10% for next three yearsOct 2, 2024 17:46
Defamation proceedings against Kerry garda sergeant struck outOct 2, 2024 17:50
Kerry woman's motions against garda sergeant refused at Tralee courtOct 2, 2024 17:47
Kerry's Local Property Tax rate to remain unchanged from last yearOct 2, 2024 13:33
Kerry Vintners' chair says 50% of county's pubs will be negatively affected by budgetOct 2, 2024 13:16