Teresa D'Arcy née Hegarty, St Joseph's House, New Street, Killarney and late of Ballyduhig, Listowel.

Peacefully after a long illness in the excellent care of Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, Martin, Paschal and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Rose, Karine and Michele, son-in-law Jean-Pascal, grandchildren Linda, Aoife and Sinéad, Brendan and Matthew, Ciara, Rónán and Amelia, her sisters Sr Teresa Martina LSU (Eileen), Nora Hurley and Sheila Carey, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her brother Matt and sisters Sr. Pascal (Maureen), Sr. Elizabeth Angela (Kathleen), Elizabeth O'Boyle and Annie Fitzell.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Teresa will be reposing at her family home, St Joseph's House, New Street, Killarney V93 PK79 on Friday evening from 3.00pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association of Ireland, Kerry Branch.