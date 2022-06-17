Teresa Carey (Nee Hand) Lios Rua Tralee.

Reposing in the ( Fuchsia Room ) Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, tomorrow, (Monday) evening, from 7.00pm to 8.30.pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa Carey, on Tuesday morning in St Brendan's Church Tralee at 11.00am.

Mass will be livestreamed on www stbrendansparishtralee.net

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee