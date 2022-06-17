Advertisement

Teresa Carey (nee Hand)

Jun 19, 2022 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Teresa Carey (nee Hand)

Teresa Carey (Nee Hand) Lios Rua Tralee.

Reposing in the  ( Fuchsia Room ) Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, tomorrow, (Monday) evening, from 7.00pm to 8.30.pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa Carey, on Tuesday morning in St Brendan's Church Tralee at 11.00am.

Mass will be livestreamed on  www stbrendansparishtralee.net  

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus