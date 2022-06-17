Teresa Carey (Nee Hand) Lios Rua Tralee.
Reposing in the ( Fuchsia Room ) Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, tomorrow, (Monday) evening, from 7.00pm to 8.30.pm. Requiem Mass for Teresa Carey, on Tuesday morning in St Brendan's Church Tralee at 11.00am.
Mass will be livestreamed on www stbrendansparishtralee.net
Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
Recommended
Diocese of Kerry survey finds divide between Catholic Church and communityJun 17, 2022 13:06
Update on reopening of Skellig Michael expected after inspection on MondayJun 18, 2022 11:06
Sale agreed on Kerry site once planned to be children's respite centreJun 18, 2022 15:06
Travel programme featuring Kerry to be aired to millions of US viewersJun 18, 2022 17:06
Council appeals to landowners to make contact with offers for seasonal parkingJun 18, 2022 16:06