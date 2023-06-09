|Teresa Canty (née McElligott), Pallas, Listowel. Peacefully, on June 10th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Teresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tom, daughter Marian, sons Denis and Mattie, grandchildren Darragh and Michael, daughters-in-law Anita and Carmel, son-in-law Padraig, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday afternoon at 2.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Teresa being celebrated at 2.30 p.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://comfortforchemokerry.com/
