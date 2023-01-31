Teresa Cahillane (née McSweeney)

Teresa Cahillane (Nee Mc Sweeney)

Scrahan Mews, Killarney and formerly of lakeview, Fossa, Killarney and late of Newmarket, Co Cork

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

Peacefully at Killarney Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bartholomew (Bertie) and dearly loved mother of James, Bernie and Annette. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Jerry Galvin and Danny Cooper, her much loved grandchildren Marie, James, Teresa, Jason, Shane, David, Rebecca, Jack, Sarah and the late Kieran, great grandchildren Kiernan, Emily Rose, Kieran, Shay and Benny, her sisters Mary, Eileen and Margaret, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, her many dear friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.

"May She Rest In Peace"