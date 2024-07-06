Teresa Cahill (née McEnery) of Greenville, Listowel, and formerly Abbeyfeale, died peacefully, at home on 6th July 2024.

Beloved wife of the late Bill and dearest mother of Denis, Louise and Brenda.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Amy, Aoife, Liam, Sean and Eoin, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Greenville, Listowel, on Monday (8th July) from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.