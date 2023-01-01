Terence McCarthy, Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 7pm

Removal Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The RNLI.

House Strictly private Please

Advertisement

Family Information: sadly missed by his son Tommy, partner Kiara, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.