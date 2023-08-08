Terence Casey

Beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Niamh and Terry.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ádah, Fíadh and Donnacha, his brother Owen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his grandson Seán and brothers Eddie and Michéal.

"May Terence Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

The Requiem Mass for Terence will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Killarney Cardiac Response Unit.