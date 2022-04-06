Teddy Ted Mangan

Dromin, Killorglin, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Killorglin, V93PK66, on Monday, 11th April, from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00p.m. Funeral will arrive to St.James' Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday 12th April for Requiem Mass at 1.00 pm.. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Heart and Kidney Foundation. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.

House Private for family , close neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Eugie and Hannah, brothers Brendan and Den, sisters Marie and Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Owen and Brian, daughters Josephine and Noelle, daughters in law Joan and Catherine, sons-in-law Brian and Derek, grandchildren Karolynn, Lisa, David, Tim, Lauren, Keeley, Daragh, Danielle, Gavin, Ethan, Adele, sisters Nora, Eileen, Eva, brother Owen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many many friends.