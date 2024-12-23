Teddy Healy of Castle Lawn & formerly Seaview, Main Street, Ballyheigue,

passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 23rd, 2024, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Dearly loved husband of the late Vera and cherished father of Mary and John, he was adored by his grandchildren Aisling, Niamh, Conor, Jack and Clodagh and will be fondly remembered by his son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Marguerite. He will be sadly missed by his close friends and neighbours. He is predeceased by his brothers Fr. Der & Laurie and sister Lena, his sister-in-law Marie (Healy) and brother-in-law Jim (Heavin)

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (Dec 26th) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Friday morning at 9.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Teddy will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on St Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue Co Kerry). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.