Teddy Brosnan, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his beloved daughter Breda.Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Sheila and son Pádraig, sister Eileen, brothers Ger & Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Monday evening, January 13th, at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 7pm - 9pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry where the Requiem Mass for Teddy Brosnan will be celebrated at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv