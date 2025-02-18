Ted [Timothy] O’Connor Clonmore Cottages, Boherbee, Tralee and formerly of Maugha, Lyreacrompane
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Ted will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Ted’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Beloved father of Brigid, Timmy, Michael and Paudie.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughter, grandchildren Clodagh, Rory, Niamh, Tomás and Aaron, daughter-in-law Elaine, Paudie’s partner Lisa, nephews and nieces Connie, Ann, Ter, Breda and Maura, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Martin and Denis, sister-in-law Mary, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coastFeb 18, 2025 17:37
Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priorityFeb 18, 2025 17:43
Almost 10% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during JanuaryFeb 18, 2025 17:41
Galway confirm loan signing of Cian ByrneFeb 18, 2025 17:11
WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on SinnerFeb 18, 2025 17:10