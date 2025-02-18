Ted [Timothy] O’Connor Clonmore Cottages, Boherbee, Tralee and formerly of Maugha, Lyreacrompane

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Ted will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Ted’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Beloved father of Brigid, Timmy, Michael and Paudie.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughter, grandchildren Clodagh, Rory, Niamh, Tomás and Aaron, daughter-in-law Elaine, Paudie’s partner Lisa, nephews and nieces Connie, Ann, Ter, Breda and Maura, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Martin and Denis, sister-in-law Mary, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.