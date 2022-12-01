Ted (Timothy) Breen
Annagh, Blennerville, Tralee and formerly of Doon, Tralee
Funeral Details: Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Monday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Ted’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the St John’s facebook page on the following link https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee
Special Requests: House Private Please
Ted is the beloved father of Mark and Philip, cherished brother of Mary and is pre-deceased by his brothers Johnny, Peter, Tom, Francie and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons, sister, grandson Liam, daughter-in-law Jean, sister-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
