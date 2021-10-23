Ted O' Regan

Ballincollig and late of Kilmoyley, Co Kerry
Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home Ballincollig this Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm for visitation. Requiem Mass at 2.00pm Tuesday in the church of St Mary and St John Ballincollig, which will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig followed by cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/donate/
On October 23rd 2021, peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Ted beloved husband and best friend of Anne and loving father of Owen, Eimear(Cronin) and Oonagh(Buckley) and fond grandfather of Lucy, Ciara, Seán and Grace. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Mick and John, daughter-in-law Maureen, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace.
(Please adhere to current social distancing guidelines at all the funeral services)
