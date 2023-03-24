Advertisement

Ted Kiely, Muckross Road, Killarney and late of The Post Office, Millstreet.

Peacefully after a short illness at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved husband of Eileen and dearly loved father of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Jim, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Ted will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

 

 

