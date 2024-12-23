Ted Halpin, Foildarrig, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on December 22nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Timothy and Bridget. Ted will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Josephine, sons John and Joseph, daughter Bríd, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Lena, his adored grandchildren Siún, Aoibhín and Teddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, December 26th (St. Stephen's Day), from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Friday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Ted being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh , followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, U.H.L.