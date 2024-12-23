Ted Halpin, Foildarrig, Duagh, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully, on December 22nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Timothy and Bridget. Ted will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Josephine, sons John and Joseph, daughter Bríd, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Lena, his adored grandchildren Siún, Aoibhín and Teddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, December 26th (St. Stephen's Day), from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Friday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Ted being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh , followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, U.H.L.
Recommended
Sean O’Connell commits future to Kerry FCDec 23, 2024 16:07
Saka will be out for "many weeks"Dec 23, 2024 15:46
Fexco Kerry Heroes 2024 announcedDec 23, 2024 13:16
Planning granted for major expansion at mid-Kerry bar and restaurantDec 23, 2024 13:13
Kerry EUROSPAR raises vital funds for breast cancer researchDec 23, 2024 13:18