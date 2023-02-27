Ted (Edward) O'Dowd, St. Finian's Bay, The Glen, Emlaghmore and formerly of Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Monday 27th February 2023, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth and his brother Noel. Ted is sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his children Ann, Frank and Catherine, daughter-in-law Phil, son-in-law John, his beloved grandchildren Eamonn, Sinéad, Dylan, Kian, Cillian, Ronan and Odhran, his brother Peter, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends. May Ted rest in peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday 1st March from 6pm to 8pm. Ted's remains will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, The Glen on Thursday 2nd March at 10.45am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, The Glen.