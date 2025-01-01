Advertisement

Tara Michelle Carolan

Tara Michelle Carolan

Tara Michelle Carolan Dunmaniheen, Killarney Road, Killorglin

Reposing on  Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Tara Michelle Carolan will be celebrated at 10.30am.  urial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.   Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Recovery Haven Kerry

House Private Please.

May She Rest In Peace

