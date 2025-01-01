Tara Michelle Carolan Dunmaniheen, Killarney Road, Killorglin
Reposing on Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Tara Michelle Carolan will be celebrated at 10.30am. urial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Recovery Haven Kerry
House Private Please.
Advertisement
May She Rest In Peace
Recommended
First baby born in Kerry in 2025Jan 1, 2025 13:46
Shannon Way trail improvement works substantially completed and open to publicJan 1, 2025 13:31
Racing in Fairyhouse and Tramore todayJan 1, 2025 11:27
Two former World Champions in quarter-final afternoon sessionJan 1, 2025 11:25
Mask-wearing now compulsory at University Hospital Kerry and other HSE sitesJan 1, 2025 12:05