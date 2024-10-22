Advertisement

Tadgh O’Connor

Tadgh O’Connor

Tadgh O’Connor, Barness, Cordal West, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow evening (Wed) from 5pm to 7pm.
Removal from his residence at 11.30am on Thursday morning to arrive to Cordal Church where the Requiem mass for Tadgh O’Connor will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Burial afterward in Scartaglen Cemetery.
No flowers. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.

Josette and Roland Janssen

Oct 22, 2024 11:40

We like to send our condolences to family and friends of Tadgh. May he rest in peace 🙏 🕯

