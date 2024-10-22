Tadgh O’Connor, Barness, Cordal West, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow evening (Wed) from 5pm to 7pm.
Removal from his residence at 11.30am on Thursday morning to arrive to Cordal Church where the Requiem mass for Tadgh O’Connor will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Burial afterward in Scartaglen Cemetery.
No flowers. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
