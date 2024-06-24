Stuart Welford, Mount, Scartaglen and formerly of Manchester, UK.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday evening from 7pm until 8pm.
Private Cremation will take place in the Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday.
Family Information: Stuart passed away peacefully, in the care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the 24th of June, 2024.
Predeceased by his parents.
Sadly missed by cousins, relatives, neighbours and his circle of friends in Greyhound Racing.
Advertisement
Rest in peace.
Recommended
Transfer of Mercy Mounthawk school to state ownership as part of 2002 deal has still not taken placeJun 24, 2024 13:16
Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL rankingJun 24, 2024 13:21
Tralee drops in litter rankings as report highlights significant cigarette butt presenceJun 24, 2024 13:21
High levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplacesJun 24, 2024 13:03
Kerry Cathaoirleach says Aer Lingus dispute needs to be resolves given impact on tourismJun 24, 2024 13:20