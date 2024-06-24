Stuart Welford, Mount, Scartaglen and formerly of Manchester, UK.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday evening from 7pm until 8pm.

Private Cremation will take place in the Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday.

Family Information: Stuart passed away peacefully, in the care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the 24th of June, 2024.

Predeceased by his parents.

Sadly missed by cousins, relatives, neighbours and his circle of friends in Greyhound Racing.

Rest in peace.