Steve Prendergast

Jan 27, 2023 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Boheeereens, Firies, Killarney

Funeral Details: Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 3.30pm - 6pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. Gertrude's Church Firies for Requiem Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery Firies.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

