Stephen Shine, Killaha, Glenflesk.

Stephen passed away peacefully on the 20th of November in the wonderful care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home.

Loved and missed by his daughter Stephanie and grandchildren Conor, Cally, Sullivan, and Collins, and his son-in-law Dan. Remembered by his son Sean Brennan, daughter-in-law Roberta, grandchildren Connor and Dylan and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Ellie. Mourned by his wonderful nieces and nephews Angela McSweeney, Cecily O’Donoghue, Róisín Bryan, Donal Lucey, Stevie and Donal Shine, numerous loving great-nephews and great-nieces led by Stephen O’Donoghue, cousins Lars and Bosco Hogan, and many relatives, neighbors, and friends in Ireland, North America and Australia.

Stephen is pre-deceased by his parents Stephen and Mary and all of his cherished siblings: Peggy, Sheila, John, Mary, Kathleen, Dan, and Anne. Also, Wilma and Helen the mothers of his children, his niece Mary Lucey, great-niece Linda Eviston and nephew-in-law Michael O‘Donoghue.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home tomorrow (Fri) from 7:15pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk on Saturday (Nov 23rd) morning at 10:30am where the Requiem Mass for Stephen Shine will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.