Stacey Moroney
Ógham Riain and formerly of Balloonagh Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening (Sept 5th) from 5.30PM to 7.00PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning (Sept 6th) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie
House private please.
Stacey is the cherished daughter of Mary and Edward, beloved mother of Rebecca and James and adored sister of Eamonn, Michael and Eric.
Deeply regretted by her parents, daughter, son, brothers, sisters-in-law Edel and Romy, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
