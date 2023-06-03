The death has occurred of Sr. Sheila Coffey
Convent of Mercy, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary/Santa Rosa, California, USA and Direendaraugh, Blackwater, Killarney
Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Home, Kilcummin on the 3rd June 2023. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Healy) and her siblings Father Donal, Tadhg, Maura, Father Padraig, Seán, Michael, Joseph and Monica. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Mercy Sisters, her loving nephews Finbarr and Patrick and their wives Helen and Suzanne, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Kenmare. The Requiem Mass for Sr. Sheila will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
