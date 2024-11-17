Sr. Redempta, (Mary) Ahern, of Arus Muire, Scartagh, Clonakilty and late of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

On November 16th 2024 peacefully in tender care of the Staff of Mount Desert Hospital, Bons Secour Care Village, Cork. Sr Redempta is predeceased by her parents Tom and Ann and brother James. Much loved and fondly remembered by her brother Michael, her sisters in law Geraldine and Anetha, her nieces Darina and Niamh and her husband Dominic and their daughter Polly, the Sisters and Staff in Arus Muire, Clonakilty, the Mercy Congregation, extended family and friends.

Reposing in O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Monday, November 18th 2024 from 6pm to 7.30pm with Prayers at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 19th 2024 at 12 noon in St. Fachtna’s Church, Rosscarbery. This will be livestreamed here. Funeral afterwards to the Mercy Sister Cemetery, Rosscarbery.

May She Rest In Peace

Sr Redempta’s Family and her Mercy Family would like to thank Dr. Shane Murphy and the staff in St Bernadette’s and Veronica’s Wards, Bons Secour Hospital Cork, Dr Ivan Martin and staff in Rosscarbery Medical Centre and staff of Rosscarbery Pharmacy for their kindness, compassion and care to Sr. Redempta during her illness.