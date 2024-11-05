Sr. Pierre O’Connor, St. Mary’s Convent, Bishop Street, Limerick and formerly of Castle Street, Tralee.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving community, on November 4th 2024.

Predeceased by her sisters Maura (Corr) and Helen (O’Connor), brother John, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Milo and her nephews Peter and Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her brothers Derry (Galway) and Noel (Tralee), by her sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her Mercy Community and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate (Eircode: V94 Y2W4) on Wednesday, 6th November, from 3:30pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street (Eircode: V94 T9R3), on Thursday 7th November, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed here.

Advertisement

Ar dheis Déis go raibh a h-anam dilis.