Sr. Marie Lyons (Salesian Sisters Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Ballybunion).

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (5th October) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, this Wednesday (6th October) at 11.00am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Sr. Marie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin.

Family Information:- Sr. Marie Lyons (Salesian Sisters Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Ballybunion). October 3rd 2021 peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Lil and Jack, her brothers Jim, Tim and sister Josephine. Sadly missed nieces, nephew, grandnieces, relatives friends and her Salesian Sisters.

May she rest in peace.