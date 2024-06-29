Sr. Kyran Prendiville, Presentation Convent, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and formerly of Cloonacurrig, Farranfore, Presentation convents of Milltown and Listowel, died peacefully in her 90th year in the care of the wonderful staff and palliative nurses of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Castleisland.

Predeceased by her father Maurice, mother Kathy, her sister Peggy and brother Redmund. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by the Presentation Sisters, her sister Eileen, sister in-law Eileen, nephew John Maurice, nieces Elaine and Rachael, nephew in-law Connor, her grandnieces and grandnephew, all her extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Sr. Kyran rest in peace

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw, Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m., were the Requiem Mass for Sr. Kyran Prendiville will be celebrated at 11:00am.

Mass will be livestreamed on Lixnaw webcam.

Advertisement

Interred afterwards in the Convent Cemetery, Lixnaw.