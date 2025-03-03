Sr. Ellen Murphy, Arás Muire, Scartagh, Clonakilty, late of Boca Raton, Florida and Sallowglen, Tarbert;

on February 27th 2025 peacefully in the tender care of the Staff at Clonakilty Community Hospital. SR. ELLEN beloved daughter of the late Mary and Patrick, sister of the late Sr. Jude, Bridget, Joan, Jane, Fr. Liam, Harry and Fr. Colmcille. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Lizzie and Phil, brothers Jim and Nicholas, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, the Sisters and Staff in Arus Muire, Clonakilty, the Sisters of Mercy Congregation and her many friends.

Reposing in Arus Muire, Clonakilty on Tuesday, March 4th 2025 from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by Evening Prayer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 5th 2025 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty. This will be livestreamed here. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.

May She Rest In Peace

Advertisement

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Tarbert