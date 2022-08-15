Sr Columbanus Quirke, Presentation Sisters, Castle Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Sr. Columbanus, formerly of Lyre, Milltown and Presentation Convent, Killarney, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee on Sunday 21st August 2022 having appreciated the wonderful care of the staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.

Predeceased by her brother Maurice (Mossie) and sister Mary Leahy. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her Presentation Community, her sister, Sr Ailbe , Presentation Convent, Lixnaw, her brother in law Donal Leahy and sister in law Betty Quirke, her nieces Mary, Fiona and Julette, nephews Maurice Leahy, Maurice and Shane Quirke, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many great and loyal friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Sr Columbanus will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral