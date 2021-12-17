Sr. Colette Stafford (Mercy Sister) Mercy Convent Baloonagh and our Lady of Fatima Home and formerly of Wellington Street Waterford City.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 10.30 o’clock where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Colette will be celebrated at 11 o’clock (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Dear daughter of the late Patrick & Alice (Fennell) and sister of the late Joan, Lily, Maureen & Sr. Philomena (Mercy Convent- South Africa).

Sadly missed by the Mercy Sisters and her cousins, relatives and friends.