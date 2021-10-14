Sr. Ciaran (Nora) O' Shea FMDM

Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Formerly of Barradubh, Headford, County Kerry.

Reposing in Franciscan Convent Chapel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway on Monday 18th October. Requiem Mass at 11.00 am on Tuesday 19th October followed by burial at Creagh Cemetery. Please note that, in keeping with HSE guidelines and ongoing visiting restrictions, Franciscan Convent is regretfully closed to visitors at this time.

Pre-deceased by parents Julia and John, brothers Michael, Patrick and John, sisters Mary, Julia, Catherine and Ita. Deeply regretted by her nephews John, Colm, Brian and Pat and her nieces Brenda and Julie, her Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood sisters and staff of the Franciscan Convent.