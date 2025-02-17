Sr. Catherine Crean, The Holy Family Sisters of Saint Emilie and formerly of Knockglassbeg, Camp.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening (Tues) from 6.30pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Catherine Crean will be celebrated at 11am.
Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.
