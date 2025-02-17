Advertisement

Sr. Catherine Crean

Feb 17, 2025 11:40 By receptionradiokerry
Sr. Catherine Crean

Sr. Catherine Crean, The Holy Family Sisters of Saint Emilie and formerly of Knockglassbeg, Camp.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening (Tues) from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Catherine Crean will be celebrated at 11am. 

Advertisement

Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus