Sr. Canisius Collins, Presentation Sisters, Milltown and late of Main Street, Abbeyfeale.
Daughter of the late Willie and Annie Collins. Sadly and lovingly missed by her sister BB and brother-in-law Brendan O' Sullivan, Presentation Sisters, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Friday afternoon (Jan. 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine (V93XNE2)
from 3pm - 5pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (Jan. 11th) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for
Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
PLEASE NOTE THE FAMILY HAVE REQUESTED THE WEARING OF FACE MASKS AT THE FUNERAL HOME.
Sr Canisius family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
