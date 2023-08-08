Sr. Benedict O’Connor of Presentation Sisters, Castle St., Tralee and formerly of Doon, Knocknagree, Mallow, Co. Cork and Presentation Convents including Listowel, Upland, California and Dingle, died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the A. & E. Department of University Hospital Kerry, on 7th August 2023.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Margaret, her sisters Norry (McCarthy) and Peg (Murphy), brothers Donal, Richard and Denis.

Sadly missed by her loving brother, Fr. Sean (O.S.A.) Dungarvan, her loving Community and all the Presentation Sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel, Castle Street, Tralee on Wednesday (9th August) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:40 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Benedict will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Presentation Convent Cemetery, Tralee.

May She Rest in Peace.