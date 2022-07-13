Sr. Anne Bernadette Sheehan, Sisters of Saint Joseph, Llantarnam Abbey, Torfaen, South Wales and formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane. A private Funeral for Sr. Anne Bernadette Sheehan will take place in the U.K

Peacefully, on July 19th, 2022, at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Ellen, brothers Tom, Dick and Jack, sister Imelda and nephew Richard. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Sr. Veronica, Kathleen, Eileen, Margaret and Nuala, brothers Danny, Con, Timmy, Jim and Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.