Sr. Anna Marie Horgan, Holy Cross Convent, Killarney and late of Lisroe, Duagh.

Formerly of Lisroe, Duagh. Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady Of Lourdes Care facility, Kilcummin on 6th December 2022. Dear sister of Seán and the late Teddy and Michael and sister-in-law of Catherine and Bridie Mai and the late Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Mercy Sisters, her brother Seán, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. "May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.