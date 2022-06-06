Sophia Buckley née Gestels, Tullamore, Listowel and late of Antwerp, Belgium, Ballybunion and Lisselton.

Peacefully, on June 7th, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Denis, sons Tim, Denis and Jack, daughters Liz, Siobhán and Anna, grandchildren Isabel, James, Sophia, Rory, Cara, Donnacha, Micheál and Sinéad Belle, daughters-in-law Rosalee, Sinéad and Niamh, son-in-law Keith, brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Nora and Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Sophia being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. John's restoration fund.

House strictly private at all times.