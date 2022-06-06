Sophia Buckley née Gestels, Tullamore, Listowel and late of Antwerp, Belgium, Ballybunion and Lisselton.
Peacefully, on June 7th, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Denis, sons Tim, Denis and Jack, daughters Liz, Siobhán and Anna, grandchildren Isabel, James, Sophia, Rory, Cara, Donnacha, Micheál and Sinéad Belle, daughters-in-law Rosalee, Sinéad and Niamh, son-in-law Keith, brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Nora and Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Sophia being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. John's restoration fund.
House strictly private at all times.
Recommended
Shannon Foynes Port signs agreement with world leader in offshore windJun 7, 2022 17:06
N22 open as normal after boat capsized onto roadJun 7, 2022 13:06
Kerry Championship ties confirmed for SaturdayJun 6, 2022 14:06
20 clean-ups taking place in Kerry for World Ocean DayJun 7, 2022 17:06
Kerry records highest Covid-19 incidence rateJun 7, 2022 13:06