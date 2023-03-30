Sonny Healy, St. Martin's Close, Causeway Village, Tralee and late of Clashmealcon, Causeway, suddenly at St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee on 29th March 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Sheila, sisters Bridie Dineen (Causeway) Lil (England) and brother Jim (Ardfert).

Sadly missed by his brother Jack (Ballyduff), sisters Eileen (Causeway) and Maureen (Ballymac), sisters-in-law Eileen and Joan and brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews ,grandnieces,relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing Sunday, 2nd April, from 5pm to 7pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway followed by removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Sonny will take place Monday at 11am in St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.