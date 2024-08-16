Smith Doncel

and formerly of New York and Leixlip. Peacefully surrounded by all who loved him dearly at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Adored husband of Josephine and devoted and cherished father of Matthew, Christopher and Nathaniel. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Laura and partners Sarah and Katie, brothers-in-law Michael, Teddy and Malachy, sisters-in-law Brenda, Noreen and Yvonne, nieces and nephews, his cousins throughout the world and his dear friends. Predeceased by his mother Bernarda and brother Victor.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at his family home, Lisheennacanna, Ballyhar V93 Y5P6 on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St Mary's Cathedral at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Brú Columbanus, Cork.