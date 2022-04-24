Siobhan White née Flavin, Doonard Lower, Tarbert on April 24th 2022, (unexpectedly) at her residence. Siobhán (beloved daughter of the late Dan and Gretta Flavin). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Tomás, Donal and Tony, daughter Mairéad, sister Teresa Culhane and her husband David Spaight and their children Kieran, Mairéad and Maura, son in law Paul Foster, daughters in law, Valerie, Nicola and Anne, grandchildren Chloe, Shannon, Amy, Aaron, Sophie, Clodagh, Georgia, Jack and Aodhán, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at home (V31HF67) on this Tuesday evening (April 26th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:20am from her residence to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards at St. Mary's New Cemetery, Tarbert. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.