Siobhán Heffernan née Foley, Dungeel, Killorglin and formerly of Kilcoulaght, Killorglin.

Siobhán passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 19th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Johnny, sons & daughters; Tom, Kevin, Colm, Jack, Vinny, Vivienne & Laura, sisters Kitty, Anna & Mary, brother Seán, daughters-in-law Gillian, Eileen, Irene & Mary, Kevin's partner Bridget & her girls Kerry & Holly, son-in-law Paul, dearly loved grandchildren Adam, Shannon, Cian, Daragh, Aaron, Ryan, Evan, Orla, Jamie, Molly Kate, Conor & Emily, great-grandson Tiernan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Mike, grandson Charlie, her sister Eileen & brother Joe. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (July 21st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (July 22nd) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Siobhán's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.