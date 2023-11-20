Siobhán Griffin nee Lucey of St. Brendan’s Park and formerly St. John’s Park and Kerry’s Eye Newspaper, Tralee _
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (22nd November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Siobhán will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved wife of Tony, cherished mother of Anthony & Martin and dear sister of Treasa (Rice) and the late Jimmy, Tommy & Jacinta.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her adored grandsons Daniel, Callum, Jacob, Harry, Fionn & Zach, nephews John & David, niece Anne, brothers-in-law Martin & Pat, sister-in-law Geraldine, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace
