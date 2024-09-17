Siobhán Galvin née Moriarty, Bedford, Listowel and late of Knopogue, Ballyduff. Peacefully, on September 17th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her father Michael and mother-in-law Elaine (January 2024). Siobhán will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Damian, daughter Maura, mother Maureen, sister Elaine, brothers Michael, Tom, Paudie, Denis, John and Jerry, uncle Jerry, aunts Josephine, Margaret and Mary, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, September 19th, from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday afternoon at 3.15pm, with the Requiem Mass for Siobhán being celebrated at 3.30pm, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Derryco Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit @ www.kerryhospice.com
