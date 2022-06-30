Siobhán Aherne (née Hanafin)

Moyderwell, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (July 3rd) from 6.00 PM to 7.30 PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church at 11.40 AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass on Monday (July 4th) followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Siobhán’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Special Requests: House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of University Hospital Kerry at https://www.kerryhospice.com/

Pre-deceased by her mother Sheila (May 17th 2022) and father Tommy, beloved wife of Michael (Mike), cherished mother of Neil and Colin and dearest sister of Eddie and Josephine.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, brother, sister, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Áine, Erin and Isla, daughters-in-law Nora and Maria, uncle Liam (Florida), sister-in-law Bertha, brother-in-law Ted, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.